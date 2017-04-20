Acer India Wins Golden Peacock Innovative Product & Service Award

Acer India has won the internationally acclaimed ‘Golden Peacock Award 2017’ for Innovative Product/Service. This award was received for the world’s thinnest laptop- Acer Swift 7. Measuring in at just 9.98mm thick and wrapped in a beautiful anodized gold and black luxurious aluminum body the Swift 7 packs cutting edge technology and high processing power to deliver the ultimate computing experience.

Golden Peacock Awards, instituted by the Institute of Directors, are regarded as a benchmark of corporate and product excellence worldwide. Golden Peacock Awards Secretariat receives over 1,000 entries every year for various awards from over 25 countries worldwide. The award ceremony was held on April 18th, 2017 at Hotel Grand Hyatt Dubai in Dubai (UAE).

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Business Head, Acer India says, “We feel privileged to be awarded with the prestigious – Golden Peacock Innovative Product and Service Award. Winning this award highlights our dedication and passion towards innovation; moreover, it inspires us to continue our endeavor to work hard towards providing the best products and services to consumers that are at the cutting-edge of innovation and design.”

Acer’s passion for innovation and customer-centricity has taken the company to unprecedented levels, and the company is well poised to change growth orbits and venture into new horizons.