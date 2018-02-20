Acer ITS’ Smart Parking Meter Solution Takes Home the ‘Global ICT Excellence Award

Acer ITS Inc., a subsidiary of Acer, has won the ‘Global ICT Excellence Award – Private Sector Excellence’ at the “Olympics Of Global ICT Industry”- the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2018 for its Smart Parking Meter solution . The award was announced and presented during the 22nd edition of WCIT held in India on February 19, hosted by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA), India’s IT BPM industry association NASSCOM, and the Government of Telangana.

The award highlights Acer ITS’ capabilities in bringing an innovative end-to-end parking solution that offers best-in-class parking experience to the drivers and assists public and private operators to increase parking management efficiency and revenue by leveraging technology.

Expressing his delight at receiving the award, Harish Kohli, Managing Director and President, Acer India says, “We feel honored to be awarded with the most prestigious ICT Excellence award for our intelligent parking cloud solution. At Acer, we have always focused on innovation and have strived bringing it in all our solutions and services. This recognition is a testament to the creativity, dedication, and expertise that Acer ITS team has put in developing the real-time cloud solution for parking.”

“Acer ITS’ smart parking meter solution lays a solid foundation for smart cities by vastly increasing parking management efficiency through integrated hardware and software services,” said Kenny Yu, President of Acer ITS Inc. “We’re excited that our efforts have been recognized as we continue to help governments and clients around the world build smarter cities that improve the quality of urban life.”