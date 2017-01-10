Acer launches A1500 projector

Acer has recently launched A1500 projector, aimed at the home entertainment and AV segment of projectors. The A1500 projector gives people the perfect opportunity to set up their dream home theater system at an affordable cost. Get ready to be overwhelmed by the 100 inch projection capability and film-like image of A1500. With Full HD, Rec.709 & sRGB colour standard, the A1500 displays true cinematic picture for the ultimate home theatre experience.

Being a fully HD projector, A1500 comes with a brightness of 3000 AL and a contrast ratio of 20000:1. The new projector stands out with its sleek design which compliments any modern home. The curved front profile presents a streamline image, and is cohesive with the dynamic design. The detachable top cover provides more flexibility for installing dongles and help to hide cables adding to the clean aesthetics. The unique texture on top cover advances the elegance of projector.

“The dynamic environs of present-day home entertainment require flexible devices which deliver a high-quality reliable performance. Acer is unrivalled in its ability to constantly offer breath-taking quality and innovation and we now bring this to the home entertainment and AV segments. We aspire to fulfill the needs of our customers and at the same time provide them with the best of projection quality. Our feature-rich A1500 offers innovative connectivity options and a compelling, high impact home AV experience,” said Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, ACER.

Equipped with LumiSense light sensor, the A1500 can intelligently detect ambient light conditions. Acer LumiSense+ then automatically optimizes brightness levels and color saturation accordingly. LumiSense+ also incorporates a clever content-aware process. It analyzes projected content frame by frame and dynamically adjusts image visibility to optimum levels while Its 4 corner keystone ensures perfect picture even if you project it from the corner of the room. Full HD, 20000:1 contrast ratio & 3000 lumens high brightness brings you bright crystal clear display to enjoy all your favorite show or movie. Connect your set-top box, DVD player or wirelessly project using wireless dongle to stream content from your phone, laptop or tablet giving you the ultimate flexibility.10,000 hrs lamp-life and built-in speaker makes it a cost-effective choice for anyone looking for a long lasting home entertainment solution.