Acer launches all new range of Gaming PCs

Acer announced the launch of the all new Acer Aspire VX 15 and Predator G1 Desktop in India designed exclusively for the gamers who demand the ultimate level immersive gaming experience. The Acer Aspire VX 15 budget gaming Notebook is engineered to deliver astonishing performance and the flexibility at an unmatched price range. While, Acer’s Predator G1compact desktop brings an overwhelming gaming power and performance with higher portability.

After massive success of Acer’s unified gaming series “Predator”, Acer continuous to innovate and delight the gaming fans with new products and upgrading the Predator series while lowering the price. Acer’s new top-of-the-line Predator 15 G9- 593 and 17 G9-793 Notebook features aggressive new look, latest graphics and cooling features, deliberated to maximize gamers’ experience.

Commenting on the occasion, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Business Head, Acer India said, “We are extremely thrilled to expand and introduce our latest gaming series in India. The Acer Aspire VX 15 and Predator G1 Desktop are designed exclusively for gamers’ on a budget, this gaming series will deliver an immersive experience and will offer flexibility to gamers to choose the best level of platform and performance that fits their budget and needs. Following the immense success of Predator 15 and 17, I am excited to announce the updated versions of the Predator gaming Notebooks with new innovations, latest NVIDIA series 10 graphics and 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and advanced VR readiness that will further delight the gaming enthusiasts.”

The Acer Aspire VX 15 is loaded with the latest 7th Gen Intel® Core i7 processors and powered by the latest NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card. It has an aggressive gaming design with iron red backlit keyboard. Dual fans boost up the thermal system for smooth gameplay which enhances the experience in every intense battle along with Dolby Audio™ premium & Acer TrueHarmony.

With bold aggressive designs powerful graphics and dynamic cooling solution, the Aspire VX 15 delivers a sharp, sleek, and high-performance gaming experience. The trapezoidal profile gives an energetic and aggressive impression. The concrete angle and great notable physical tapered edges creates a super sharp visual effect, surely piquing users’ curiosity. The new Aspire VX 15 comes with 1TB of hard drive storage and 128 GB M.2 SSD, allowing one to store more multimedia files and enjoy faster speed. All essential ports are available and designed to keep connected cables out of your way. The I/O ports are placed well on the both sides. It is neat and easy to let user connect various peripherals. A display with IPS technology* provides a wide viewing angle up to 170º allowing you to share content simply and easily with those around you. You can see game worlds with consistent, brilliant color and a full viewing experience from any perspective.