Acer Launches incredible 970gms laptop, Acer Swift 5

Acer takes another significant step in India to lead in with Ultra-thin and light laptops by extending the highly popular Swift series with the unveiling Acer Swift 5 in India. Featuring exceptionally powerful 8thGeneration Intel® Core™ processors, stylish metal body, and weighing in at just 970gms, Acer Swift 5 an incomparable companion for people who value style, sophistication and portability.

Commenting on the launch, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India, said, “We are ecstatic with the newest addition –Swift 5 to our range of Swift series laptops in India. This is another record breaker by being one of the lightest laptops in the world at an unbelievable 970gms. Cramming so much technology into such a light weight body showcases our engineering and design capabilities and we are sure Swift 5 appeals to a wide

At just 14.9 mm thin, the new Swift 5 is designed for users who want splendid portability, solid performance, and a touch of style. Its elegant chassis weighs less than 1 kg making it ideal for people always on the go. The notebook is exquisitely crafted with a stylish selection of materials including ultra-light magnesium-lithium alloys for the top and bottom cover, and magnesium-aluminum alloys for extra sturdiness on the palm rest area.

Along with its enthralling finish, the device boasts a 14 inch FHD display with narrow bezels allowing the overall footprint of the notebook to be similar to that of a 13″ notebook. The Acer Color Intelligence technology optimizes screen color, brightness and saturation resulting into much vivid and brilliant colors letting you enjoy movies and video content at their finest. Acer TrueHarmony with Dolby Audio™ Premium technology provides powerful and clear audio, while Skype for Business certification ensures crisp video conferencing and a great experience with Cortana.