Acer Launches Predator Galea 500 Gaming Headset & Cestus 500 Gaming Mouse in India

Setting new standards in the gaming feat, Acer unveils Predator Galea 500 Gaming Headset and Cestus 500 Gaming Mouse in India. Engineered to make every minute of gaming real, the Galea 500 headsets comes with Acer TrueHarmony 3D Soundscape technology which offers an unparalleled surround sound experience, while the customizable design of Cestus 500 mouse is built to appeal hardcore gamers by giving precise control with host of customizable controls and ergonomic feel for long fatigue free gaming.

Commenting on the launch, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head said, “We introduced cutting-edge Predator PCs in 2017 both in enthusiast and hardcore gaming series, it is exhilarating to see such overwhelming response and demand for predator gaming products from Indian fans. Sustaining our commitments with hard-core gamers, we are happy to launch Galea 500 Gaming Headset & Cestus 500 Gaming Mouse in India. Designed to appeal the hardcore gamers, Galea 500 and Cestus 500 will perfectly complement our Predator gaming PCs.”

The Predator Galea 500 gaming headset puts you right inside the game, giving you the ability to hear every detail in surround sound within the game. Acer TrueHarmony™ 3D Soundscape technology recreates the acoustic space based on the orientation of the player’s head, giving the gamer a truly immersive feel. Featuring a driver diaphragm made from bio-cellulose with rubber surround, the Predator Galea 500 headset delivers clear highs with resounding lows, and responds quickly to precisely reproduce vocals and mid-high range notes, while a unique acoustic cavity helps deliver punchy rhythmic bass. The headset offers customization, letting users select from three modes including EQ Music, Movie and Sport.

The new Predator Cestus 500 gaming mouse features a unique dual switch design, which allows gamers to adjust the click resistance according to the game type they are playing, such as a lighter resistance for FPS games that demand a more nimble reaction, or a heavier resistance for fine maneuvers in RTS games. It features 16.8 million RGB Lighting with 8 lighting patterns, 5 on-board profile settings, 8 programmable buttons, and a gold-plated USB connector with precision control to take gaming to the next level. Together with customizable side panels, an ambidextrous design, the Cestus 500 is one of the most Customizable options for the gamers in India.