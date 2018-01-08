Acer Launches Thinnest Laptop, New Swift 7

Acer launches the world’s thinnest laptop, the new Swift 7 (SF714-51T). At just 8.98 mm thin, the new Swift 7 is an always-connected PC running Windows 10 that’s designed for mobility, with an ultraportable design packing a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, all-day battery life and a personal, trusted 4G LTE connection.

“We’re extremely proud to make the world’s thinnest laptop even thinner with the new Swift 7,” said Jerry Kao, President of IT Products Business of Acer Inc. “Building on the engineering breakthroughs from the previous generation, the new Swift 7 steps up the game with an even slimmer chassis, powerful performance and always-on 4G LTE connectivity for professionals on the go.”

“The next PC anyone buys should be a great PC – powerful to feed the newest, richest experiences all day long,” said Chris Walker, Vice President of Intel Corp. “Acer’s Swift 7 delivers on the performance expectation then ups the ante with built-in 4G LTE in an ultra-thin, stunning design. It’s the perfect PC for those who have things to do and create anywhere, at any time.”

“Acer’s new Swift 7 is a great Windows 10 PC for on-the-go professionals or consumers who crave portability and connectivity,” said Peter Han, Vice President, Partner Devices and Solutions, Microsoft Corp. “The Swift 7 is thin, light, and perfect for customers to stay connected on the go.”