Acer lights up the festivities by announcing mega offers for this festive season

Acer India announces exciting offers for all customers. This festive season of Dussehra, Durga Puja and Diwali, Acer provides many special offers on the purchase of its range of Laptops, desktops, 2 in 1s, convertibles, desktops and All-in-One PCs.

The mega offers include Premium Blaupunkt speakers worth Rs.2990, Saregama Caravan Music System worth Rs.6490 or 1TB External HDD, Bata Gift voucher worth Rs.1000, 1st year accidental damage protection + 2 year extended warranty worth Rs.6999 and EMI benefits worth Rs.3000 depending on the model consumer purchases.

Commenting on the amazing offers, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India, says, “We want this festive season to be very special for all our esteemed customers across the country. With the consumer sentiments already at a high point, it is an exciting time for us to be part of their celebrations. Through these offers, we hope to enable our customers to experience the best in class technology along with exciting offers. We hope that these great offers and the forthcoming products will usher in a joyous occasion for all our consumers and partners.”

These festive offers are an added delight to the Indian shopper’s spirit of festivity, drawing in customers to enjoy these attractive schemes. As is the case with most Indian festivals, the exchange of gifts and purchasing new things is a tradition, and Acer hopes to play an important role in this tradition by encouraging customers to take home the gift of technology.