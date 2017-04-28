Acer Named Official Sponsor and Monitor Partner for League of Legends Esports in 2017

Acer has been named Official Sponsor and Monitor Partner for League of Legends (LoL) Esports for 2017, providing its battle-tested Predator gaming monitors for a series of events including the 2017 League of Legends World Championships, Mid-Season Invitational, and the Summer Split League of Legends Championship Series in North America and Europe. This latest sponsorship is a continuation of Acer’s partnership with Riot Games, which began last year when Acer supplied Predator XB1 (XB241H) monitors for the stage and professional practice rooms at the 2016 League of Legends World Championship and All-Star Event.

In 2017, Acer will become the presenting sponsor of the “Big Plays” broadcast segment, which will air each week and recap the week’s biggest and best plays.

“Having proven their reliability and professional-level quality to the world’s most elite LoL pros, Acer is proud to be once again named the Official Sponsor and Monitor for League of Legends Esports in 2017,” said Tiffany Huang, President of Corporate Marketing, Business Planning and Operations, Acer Inc. “Pushing boundaries to provide best-in-class products without compromise, Predator gaming monitors will prove their worth to the world’s leading players throughout this exciting global tour.”

“League of Legends esports is in our most exciting season yet, and we’re delighted to be partnering once more with Acer in 2017 to bring esports experiences to fans,” said Jarred Kennedy, Co-Head of Esports, Riot Games. “These kind of brand partnerships are a vital part of the ecosystem and we can’t wait to team up to watch the best in the world compete on the international stage.”