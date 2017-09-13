ACER opens first exclusive store in Agartala

ACER announced the expansion of its retail presence, with the inauguration of its exclusive retail store in the name of “OM SAI INFOTECH”, in Agartala (Tripura). The new store is located at Madhyapara lane, Agartala, Tripura.

Acer has made remarkable progress in terms of enhancing its retail presence across the country to serve the varied computing needs of its customers. Resembling all the other outlets, this outlet will also feature the company’s entire gamut of Laptops, Gaming products, Desktops, Monitors and projectors.

Addressing the launch, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India says, “Acer has a strong hold over the metros, but our focus is now to augment our retail presence in Tier II and Tier III regions. Eastern India is no doubt a fast growing market in terms of technology and we are glad to venture into Tripura, which is one of the smallest states in the country and provide the crowd with the required amount of assistance and access that will open up a new market scope for us.”

The exclusive store launch in this region is a part of the company’s constant efforts to provide its customers with an interactive and informative buying experience by investing in the gamut of training sales personnel, in-store merchandising, ranging of new high end models, sales enablement and attractive offers for its products.

As retail continues to be a key driver for Acer’s future growth, the company is looking at opening more of such exclusive experience outlet this year to have a better penetration in the Indian market. The company has also developed robust plans focusing on marketing strategies, attractive pricing and a great shopping experience with an aim to enhance excitement, engagement and experiential purchase for the customer