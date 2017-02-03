ACER Opens First Exclusive Store in Vijayawada, AP

ACER announced the expansion of its retail presence in South India with the inauguration of its exclusive Mall in Vijayawada. The store will be inaugurated by Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao TDP, Vijayawada Central MLA, one of the Key advisor and participant in IT development activities for Vijayawada and Andhra Pradesh Govt.

The new store will open its doors to the public on 2nd February, 2017 at SMART IT ZONE Kasturibaipet – Vijayawada. This centrally located store will help Acer to take the retail store experience to a wide base of customers where they can get expert consultation from trained professionals for their PC hardware purchase. Having achieved a stronghold in metros, Acer is penetrating the length and breadth of the country to address the diverse computing needs of its customers. The new store will feature the company’s entire gamut of Laptops, Desktops, Monitors and Tablets.

Elucidating the store launch, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Business Head, Acer India said “Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is an important market for us and this is our 11th exclusive outlet in this region. The store is a testimony to our commitment to our consumers and our endeavour is to offer a complete brand experience with the widest range of cutting-edge products to our customers in Vijayawada.”

The exclusive store launch is a part of the company’s relentless efforts to provide its customers with an immersive and informative buying experience by investing in the gamut highly trained sales personnel, wide range of products on display, sales enablement and attractive offers for our products.

Acer, which has retail presence across India, aims to further strengthen its customer connect across the region. The company has recently launched path breaking products like world’s thinnest laptop Acer Aspire Swift 7; the, the ultra slim convertible notebook Acer Spin 7 in India amongst others. With over 1500 service centers, Acer also assures the best brand experience and service post purchase of the product as well.