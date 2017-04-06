Acer Partners with Royal Challengers Bangalore as their Technology Partner for IPL 2017

Acer has announced its association with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as its Technology Partner for the 10th season of Indian Premier League (IPL). It is the second year in a row Acer has collaborated with RCB as their official technology partner. With the world’s best cricketer and Indian captain Virat Kohli leading the team Acer will play a key role in helping RCB to stay on top of the game with our technology and products. There will also be numerous promotional activities with RCB across India to generate maximum excitement for our fans and customers.

Elucidating on the association, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Business Head, Acer India said, “We are excited to continue our affiliation with Royal Challengers Bangalore for the second sequential year. Through this tie-up, we want to show our support to the spirit of the cricket and look forward to connect with youngsters. The 10th season of the IPL has created an extreme enthusiasm in the country and Acer is very pleased to be a part of this season by associating with one of the most vibrant IPL teams – Royal Challengers Bangalore.”

Over the years, Acer’s passion for innovation and customer-centricity has taken the company to unprecedented levels, and the association with RCB compliments the high-performance philosophy of both. The association comes at the back of record growth, high-profile awards across categories and product leadership in many segments. 2017 promises to be an action packed year both on and off the pitch.