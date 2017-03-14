Acer swings a Swap with a laptop for a phone

Acer announced its new mega exchange offer cleverly titled “SWAPTOP” – customers can now exchange their old smartphones for a brand new Acer laptop as well as enjoy offers on easy ownership schemes. Acer’s “SWAPTOP” offer is categorized into two major segments – the “Easy to Buy” offer and the “Easy to own” offer.

Customers can get great deals on exchange of smartphones and avail attractive EMI schemes for an easy and affordable buying experience. The exchange offer allows consumers to get their old mobiles exchanged on the purchase of a new Acer laptop and get discounts of up to Rs. 23, 000/-, along with an extended warranty and accidental damage protection with a cashback of Rs. 999/.

Consumers can avail a free one year subscription of Antivirus and an extended warranty. Additionally, with the purchase of an Acer laptop, customers can get a product lifetime Hard Disk Crash Data recovery software worth 2499/- for free. Apart from these offers, Acer will also be providing Microsoft Office worth 5999/- free on select Acer laptops.

Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Business Head, Acer India, said, “This announcement comes in the wake of many festivities such as Holi, Ugadi and others celebrated across the country. We believe that these promotions are a great way to kick start the year for our consumers which gives the easy buying and easy ownership experience. With these offers, we wish to provide them with their choice of form factor that caters to their individual needs. Also, considering that many of the consumers value security and data safety, we are offering them with anti-virus software and data recovery software absolutely free.”

These festive offers are an added delight to the Indian shopper’s spirit of festivity, drawing in customers to enjoy these attractive schemes. As is the case with most Indian festivals, the exchange of gifts and purchasing new things is a tradition, and Acer hopes to play an important role in this tradition by encouraging customers to take home the gift of technology.