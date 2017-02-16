ACER Unveils ACER Spin 3

Acer brings in another terrific performer to its Spin Series- “Acer Spin 3”, available across key retail stores. Enduring the legacy of the award winning Acer Spin series, the Acer Spin 3 further enhance the enviable flexibility with its 360° hinges and offers powerful performance, impressive storage, and longer battery life.

Crafted with a great precision, Acer Spin 3 is a performance marvel with a perfect amalgamation of sleek design and flexibility. With classic hairline-brush finish and modish feel and look, Acer Aspin 3 marks a new era in convertibles. Scoring high on premium looks, the device features glossy hinge caps with metallic visual effect, creating a dynamic impact.

Along with its spellbinding finish, the device boasts 15.6-inch HD with Acer Color Intelligence™ display that lets you enjoy movie, gaming and video at their finest. The Acer Color Intelligence software dynamically adjusts gamma and saturation in real-time, optimizing screen color and brightness with less CPU loading while BlueLightShield helps keep your eyes protected from harmful screen emissions. Its backlit ergonomic keyboard with a 1.6 mm keystroke provides comfortable typing experience to users.

On this occasion, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India, said, “We are delighted to bring in another marvelous performer from our Spin Series to India. The ultraportable Acer Spin 3, is an ultimate device for anything from spreadsheets to games, video and entertainment. We are confident that the Acer Spin 3 will amaze the users with its blazing battery, multi-mode usage and powerful performance.”

Running on the latest windows 10 platform, Acer Spin 3 comes with the 6th Generation Intel Core processors 4GB DDR4 RAM, 500GB HDD storage, 9 hrs battery back-up and cutting-edge audio and video technology with a fast wireless 802.11ac WiFi provides best browsing, entertainment and video calling experience.

The Acer Spin 3 emanates the true performance potential with key features like Dual USB 3.1 Type-C ports are included for quick data transfers, connection to an external display, and to charge the notebook. A wide glass touchpad helps fingers glide smoothly across the surface with minimal friction. The machine doesn’t skip on delivering premium audio either, equipped with Dolby Audio Premium and Acer TrueHarmony they work together to immerse you in clear and bold virtual surround sound. Ergonomically designed large precision track pad ensure an easy and comfortable navigation around the beautiful screen. An HD webcam with HDR (High Dynamic Range) imaging support provides clear, bright and detailed images.