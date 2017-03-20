Acro Engineering Hosted Jaipur Dealers’ Meet 2017 Successfully

Acro Engineering Company recently hosted Dealers’ Meet 2017 in the elegant Hotel Vesta Maurya, Jaipur. The event was powered by Cooler Master and NVIDIA, and was aimed at educating the potential dealers from Rajasthan on various products, such as Gaming along with other high-end products, in order to meet the customer demand.

On the occasion, Soumitra Saha, National Business Development Head, Acro Engineering, talked about the Company and the upcoming business opportunity in India on IT, Gaming & Audio Products.

Karthik Rao, Spokesperson, NVIDIA, commented on the art of dealership, “The key is how to convince the end-users about various products which are coming in the market that they are either looking forward to, or have no idea about. Nevertheless, we need to make sure that the consumers get the best and the latest, in terms of technology, in order to successfully come at par with the world gaming scenario.” He further added, “The GTX Pascal series Graphics Cards for instance is all the rage in the foreign markets and is a defining component in E-sports.”

MSI, a leading brand showcased their products like Gaming Notebook with inbuilt NVIDIA Pascal Series GPU plus NVIDIA Graphics Cards and Motherboards on both Intel & AMD Platforms. In that event ASUS Gaming Monitor over 24 inches displayed for and Mr. Vipin Jain (Branch Manager Acro engineering), Rajasthan elaborately described the advantages & utility of the Gaming Monitors.

The meet also had, Sanket Naik, Country Manager of Cooler Master and Mrs. Meenu Jain, National Sales Head of Cooler Master, who held an instructive session on the transformation of various PC components such as Chassis, SMPS along with the upcoming cooling solutions provided by Cooler Master. During the session, Mrs. Jain covered the Master Series of Chassis, the Master Lite Series of SMPS, Master Maker series of cooling solution and different accessories such as hangers, state-of-the-art CPU holders for newly launched AMD Ryzen Processors etc. Mukul Bhatnagar, Product Head of Acro Engineering was also present and explained the business strategy and future roadmap of Cooler Master Cooling Solutions.

Mr. Saha concluded the event by talking about the various upcoming and existing products for gaming undertaken by Acro, such as Gamdi as (Gaming Keyboard & Mice), Steel Series (Keyboard, Mice & headset) as well as G. skill Gaming Memory with Rainbow light fashion.