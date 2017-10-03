ADATA Debuts XPG EMIX H30 and I30 Headsets and SOLOX F30 Amplifier

ADATA Technology launched its first dedicated audio products. The three are XPG-branded as they deliver powerful, clear, and comfortable sonic experiences to enthusiast gamers. The EMIX H30 headsets feature a full-sized, over-ear design with 53mm drivers while EMIX I30 earphones bring an advanced in-ear design with oversized 13.5mm drivers. The SOLOX F30 amplifier (sold paired with EMIX H30 or separately) provides multiple connections, four audio presets, and virtual 7.1 surround.All three products boast an attractive gaming-inspired style, while EMIX H30 and EMIX I30 are universally compatible with PC, Mac, consoles, and mobile devices.

Precision sound processing enables SOLOX F30 to act as an external audio card and amplifier for PC and Mac. Virtual 7.1-channel surround adds depth to sound and more accurate positioning within games for a competitive edge. SOLOX F30 has four sound presets: game, movie, music, and voice. Multiple connections increase its versatility, and it can output audio to headsets and speakers simultaneously or separately. Customers can purchase the SOLOX F30 in a bundle with EMIX H30 and a headset stand, or separately.

The full-size EMIX H30 headsets deliver a wide sonic range with powerful bass thanks to their 53mm drivers. They do so while ensuring complete comfort even during extended gaming sessions thanks to breathable memory foam ear cushions, a self-adjusting headband, and carefully optimized clamping force. The detachable microphone ensures gamers are clearly heard by team members, just as the braided cable and gold-plated connector withstand extended and demanding use without sound quality degradation.

As most personal audio products for gamers are larger headset designs, compact and mobile in-ear options are rare. EMIX I30 earphones have powerful 13.5mm drivers and a design that fits snugly in ear canals to leave unwanted noise out and enjoyable sound in. Thanks to their oversized drivers, EMIX I30 earphones are able to produce patented 5.2-channel surround sound with a strong spatial effect. While compact and light, EMIX I30 earphones bring gamers impactful sound whether at home or on the go.