Adobe Named a Leader in Web Content Management Systems Vendors

Adobe announced that the company has been recognized as a Leader in “The Forrester Wave: Web Content Management Systems, Q1 2017” report. Adobe received the highest score in the current offering. Adobe was one of 15 companies Forrester invited to participate in the report, which evaluated marketing software vendors across 25 comprehensive criteria touching current offering, strategy and market presence.

“Adobe Experience Manager Sites remains a top marketing choice. San Jose, California-based Adobe continues to invest in Experience Manager Sites while growing the broader portfolio,” the Web Content Management Systems Report stated. “Strategically, Adobe is accelerating the creation and reuse of content by pushing toward micro services and machine learning that will enable auto-creation of assets and experiences. In the next 18 months, Experience Manager Sites will enable faster, easier contextual design, while continuing to cross-pollinate features from the broader portfolio.”

“Unified customer experiences across devices are increasingly difficult to execute. Our customers rely on Adobe Experience Manager to make every customer touch point personalized, timely and consistent with the overall brand experience,” said Aseem Chandra, vice president, Adobe Experience Manager and Adobe Target. “We believe our position in Forrester’s report underlines our acceleration and leadership in content management, along with our commitment to transforming brands into Experience Businesses.”

Adobe Experience Manager, part of Adobe Marketing Cloud, enables mid-sized and enterprise brands to create and manage digital experiences across websites, mobile apps and sites, online communities and physical screens. Experience Manager also empowers companies to manage and leverage digital assets, mobile forms and documents, as well as social content. Brands benefit from the ability to connect assets created in Adobe Creative Cloud or user-generated content via Experience Manager Livefyre to the assets management and delivery functionality in Experience Manager. Integration with other Adobe Marketing Cloud capabilities enables brands to analyze, optimize and measure that content. Experience Manager Customers include UBS, MasterCard, Motorola Solutions, Hyatt, Philips, Volkswagen, HFF, Zebra Technologies and Sony Interactive Entertainment.