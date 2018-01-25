Adobe Releases January 2018 Update for Adobe XD

This month’s Adobe XD CC introduces several time-saving features that enable designers to quickly and efficiently turn ideas into experiences across multiple devices and platforms— including the ability to use XD with other prototyping and hand-off tools, to switch between color models, to apply radial gradients, and to export objects in a batch.

Adobe XD users can now begin licensing Adobe Stock content and editing raster graphics in Creative Cloud Libraries in Photoshop with one click, making designers’ Creative Cloud workflows even more efficient.

The ability to bring XD designs into popular prototyping and hand-off tools is one of the top requested features. Adobe XD now works with Zeplin, Avocode, Sympli, ProtoPie, and Kite Compositor. Users can start designs in XD, then bring them into their favorite tool to speed up developer hand-offs and create advanced animations.

While Adobe continues adding new partner apps that work with XD, Adobe is not slowing down our effort in enhancing our prototyping and hand-off capabilities. One of the key XD principles is prioritizing quality over shortcuts. As such, we are continuously working hard to keep XD as lightweight and as fast as possible — because no matter how many new features we add, we know it doesn’t matter in the end if you can’t design at the speed of thought. In this release, we are delighted to announce that we’ve dramatically improved the zoom performance so that you can now zoom in and out of canvas with thousands of art boards instantaneously, without any lag.