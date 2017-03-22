Adobe Unveils Adobe Advertising Cloud

At Adobe Summit, Adobe unveiled its new Adobe Advertising Cloud, the industry’s first end-to-end platform for managing advertising across traditional TV and digital formats. Combining capabilities from Adobe Media Optimizer (AMO) and recently acquired TubeMogul, Adobe Advertising Cloud simplifies the delivery of video, display and search advertising across channels and screens.

Advertisers are facing an increasingly complex and fragmented landscape, with legacy silos for media planning and buying across TV and digital. That coupled with the proliferation of devices and massive amounts of data have made the advertising process overwhelming. According to the latest Adobe Digital Insights Advertising Report, 47 percent of global marketers said that not having an integrated data and media buying solution was one of their biggest challenges. To help advertisers better navigate this landscape and more effectively reach consumers, Adobe is launching its Advertising Cloud which unifies and streamlines the entire ad planning and buying process.

Adobe Advertising Cloud already manages roughly $3.5 billion in annualized ad spend on behalf of more than 1,000 global clients, including Allstate, Ford, Johnson & Johnson, Kraft, Liberty Mutual, L’Oréal, MGM, Nickelodeon and Southwest Airlines.

“With Adobe Advertising Cloud, brands can centralize all advertising planning and buying through one trusted platform with full transparency into exactly where their ads appear and how effective they are at driving business results,” said Brett Wilson, vice president and general manager, Advertising at Adobe. “We are bridging longstanding media gaps – not just between TV and digital, but also between brand and performance advertising.”