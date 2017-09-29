AKAI appoints Neeraj Sethi as Director of Sales and Operations

AKAI India has announced the appointment of Neeraj Sethi as the Director of India Sales and Operations. With over two decades of experience in setting and scaling up businesses of top consumer durable brands, Neeraj’s appointment is pivotal to the company’s upbeat in the Indian consumer electronics market. Neeraj’s role will hold key importance to AKAI’s conscious decision of not just playing the price warrior card to sustain in this competitive segment.

Speaking about Neeraj’s appointment, Anurag Sharma, Director, AKAI India said, “Excellence in Customer service and trust are two broad pillars on which rests our vision of becoming one of the top 5 brands in India by 2020. I am confident that Neeraj’s rich and diverse experience in operations, innovation in consumer centric space, coupled with his excellent track record in leading and growing large businesses, makes him apposite to spearhead this position”.

Neeraj has a comprehensive success story with leading brands with recognized and strategic contribution to create niche in market. Before joining AKAI India, Neeraj’s significant contribution had been crucial to the operations of a number of consumer durables giants including Philips Electrolux Electronics (PE Electronics), Eureka Forbes Ltd., Videocon, LG, Samsung.

Neeraj has an extensive experience of over 20 years in setting and scaling up business of top consumer durables brands in India. He has a proven track record of delivering comprehensive marketing solutions for a number of consumer durables giants through his promising leadership.

Following his appointment, Neeraj Sethi said, “With vigorous expansion plans and some very innovative offerings, it feels great to be a part of a young and highly motivated team. AKAI already has a strong brand recall in the Indian consumer electronics market and the re-entrance is a testament to the continued legacy of the company as it plans to expand its product portfolio. I am looking forward to work cohesively across board to further develop the existing business and boost company’s presence in the region.”