Akaso Brings Wifi Sports Action Camera To India

Akaso, US based no.1 Action Camera company has entered India with the launch of WiFi Sports Action Camera. It is the Best Seller on Amazon.com (USA). The 4K Ultra HD Action Camera AKASO EK7000 provides Professional 4K 25fps & 2.7K 30fps video with 12MP photos at up to 30 frames per second for incredible photos, which is 4 times the resolution of traditional HD cameras. AKASO EK7000 helps you to capture and share your world in a fantastic resolution.

The wireless wrist remote control sports camera features a wrist 2.4G wireless RF Remote Control to capture your world in an all-new way. Controlling the camera, framing shots or recording video are now ultra convenient with the help of remote.

The longer battery life AKASO EK7000 action camera comes with 2 rechargeable 1050mAh batteries and 1 USB dual battery charger. Each 1050mAh battery can record up to 90 minutes. You will no more worry about the recording time for this action camera.

Built-In WIFI & HDMI, one can edit & share one’s action in minutes. Just download App(iSmart DV) on your phone or tablet and connect with this action camera. Then operate or review the images or videos via Android or iOS devices. WiFi signal ranges up to 10 meters.

The 100 Feet(30m) waterproof camera AKASO EK7000 is designed to withstand extreme environments. It is equipped with IP68 waterproof durable case. It is ideal for water sports like swimming, drifting, surfing etc. AKASO EK7000 comes along with tons of free accessories, you can transform it to fit various indoor and outdoor extreme activities.