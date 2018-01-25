Alaris Wins Prestigious 2018 Scanner Line of the Year Award from Buyers Lab an Unprecedented Third Consecutive Time

Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Lab (BLI) announced that Alaris, a Kodak Alaris business, has been honored with the BLI 2018 Scanner Line of the Year award. BLI analysts bestow the coveted Line of the Year honor once annually to the vendor whose product line is determined to be the best overall, with models at every level that excel in BLI’s rigorous two-month laboratory evaluations.

“BLI’s testing and analysis have shown that Alaris delivers a line packed with intelligent, automated features that help businesses optimize the way they integrate paper-based information into their mission-critical workflows, said Jamie Bsales, Director, Workflow Solutions at BLI. “This, plus the lab-proven reliability of Alaris scanners, has earned the global solution provider BLI’s prestigious Scanner Line of the Year award for the third consecutive year and the fourth time overall.”

To determine the Scanner Line of the Year award recipient, BLI analysts consider current scanners in the OEM’s line that have been submitted to BLI’s lab for testing. To judge the overall quality of the line, the analysts look at the overall rating a scanner received after testing, as well as the ratings in key categories such as Reliability, Productivity, Media Handling, Image Quality, Ease of Setup, Drivers/Utilities, OCR Performance, and Value.

“Alaris continues to set the standard for what a scanner needs to be in the age of digital transformation,” said Lee Davis, Editor for scanners and solutions at BLI. “The current portfolio—from its 20-ppm desktop scanners to high-speed, 210-ppm high-volume production units—addresses a growing need for intelligent, connected capture solutions. The opportunity for packaged offerings to be built around third party software integrations to drive greater efficiency in applications such as invoice processing and customer on boarding is huge.”

In addition to the Line of the Year award, Alaris was honored with three other awards in BLI’s Winter 2018 Picks season for devices tested in the preceding six months. The Alaris S2000 Series was chosen by BLI analysts as winner of a Winter 2018 Pick for Outstanding Departmental Scanner, the Kodak i3300 Scanner won a Pick as Outstanding Light Production Scanner, and the Alaris Passport Flatbed Accessory was recognized with an Outstanding Achievement in Innovation award. “This makes Alaris by far the most-awarded scanner manufacturer in BLI’s 60-year history,” noted Bsales, “with 29 Pick and Outstanding Achievement awards to its credit, along with the four Line of the Year honors.”

“Alaris has a rich legacy of helping businesses manage digital transformation,” said Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Vice President Global Marketing, Alaris. “Being recognized by the analysts at Buyers Lab for our imaging science expertise is always gratifying and humbling. This time is significant because it’s the first set of awards for our flagship Alaris S2000 Series Scanners. These new devices represent the future of intelligent connected capture and are a core element of the Alaris IN2 Ecosystem. The name is new but our Alaris lines of scanners are built with the same unwavering commitment to productivity, reliability, and quality that our customers and partners have depended on for decades. The Alaris brand stands for innovation and an unrelenting drive to make business more agile and efficient.”