Ambrane India announces affordable, yet stylish AQ11 Tablet with 3G

Ambrane India announces its newest ‘AQ 11 Tablet’, a value driven tablet which promises a dexterous performance both, in terms of features and applications, resulting in an unrivaled performing star.

Equipped with host of features and easy to use interface, the tablet comes in a sleek and elegant design that is comfortable to use and extremely portable in nature delivering a Super smooth & Responsive Experience.

Elevate your viewing experience with AQ 11 that sports a 10′ IPS Display, proficient in delivering exceptional color and clarity making sure that you don’t miss even a single detail. With deep contrast, rich colors and crisp details, you won’t miss a thing when you’re busy watching movies or playing games.

Under the hood, AQ11 is armed with Quad Core processor that is coupled with 1 GB RAM, allowing you to multi-task, redefining the switch between several applications on your Tablet. Running on optimized version of android 5.1 Lollipop, the tablet utilizes the ever expanding library of Android Applications, ensuring seamless capabilities within its sleek design.

Sporting the 5MP Rear camera with flash support, the tablet gives you an opportunity to explore your passion of photography, letting you snap True to life, Vibrant & crisp Photographs, additionally with its 2 MP Front camera you can capture brilliant, wide angled selfies and enjoy video calling with your loved ones in an instance.

Immerse yourself in the world of endless entertainment with its enduring 5000 mAh Battery that delivers a talk time of 26 hours and standby time of 820 hours letting you go on for days without needing a charge, Furthermore its 8 GB internal memory that is further expandable up to 32GB with Micro USB card, lets you carry all your entertainment with you anywhere.

Stream the movies you have been waiting to watch with its superfast 3G support that lets you browse the internet, download videos and more at supersonic speed. The AQ 11 Tablet also has support for Wifi, Bluetooth, GPS and more to ensure a superior tablet experience.