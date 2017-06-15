Ambrane India announces its 20000mAh heavy duty, PP2000 Plush Series Power Bank

Ambrane India announces launch of its newest heavy duty 20000mAh PP2000 Plush Series Power Bank. The power bank’s high power capacity makes it great for charging multiple devices, especially considering its 2 USB charging ports. It also offers a conversion rate of 80 percent, & automatically adjusts output based on the device. The ultra large capacity of power can full-charge your Smartphone on an average 6-7 times, sufficiently enabled for talk time and support with multimedia devices, along with the ability to withstand 500 power cycles in its lifetime beginning a new battle in Power!

Fabricated with A-Grade li-polymer battery, the monster capacity with no-frills design, is the right combination of being portable and powered. Built with ABS body, its sturdy design makes it easy to carry during outdoor activities.

Speaking on the launch of the Power Bank for explorers, Gaurav Dureja, Director – Ambrane India says, “We are excited to bring another addition to our Plush Series – PP2000. Our Plush series have been an instant HIT among the consumers where we have seen positive response across the age groups, understanding the needs we bought PP2000 mightier, stronger and Monster. Its blended with right looks and right power for your right needs”

BIS Certified, the power bank equips a multitude of advanced safety features – Short Circuit Protection, Over-charge Protection, Over Discharge Protection & Over Voltage Protection, that assures maximum user and device safety at all times.