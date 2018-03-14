Ambrane India announces its newest extra bass in-ear Earphones– EP-40

Ambrane India now further strengthens its audio profile by introducing two of its newest earphones – EP-40 & EP-50 with solid state amplifier that provides a sound quality that stays with you while you are on the go!

Both EP-40 and EP-50 feature smart and stylish look with impressive features. The earphones offer incredibly comfortable and light in weight ear-pins that create a super secure fit. The speakers inside the ear-phones with 3.5mm stereo plug have been engineered to maximize the sound output and minimize sound distortion, which means you get high quality audio anytime.

With 1.2m long cables, the earphones are designed keeping in mind the traveller’s comfort. Whether you are multi-tasking in office or hustling in a crowded market, the smooth rubber finish cable will spare you with the tangles. The earphones perfectly make a cut for your gym bag, thanks to their sweat resistant construction.

The 10mm driver units deliver balanced sound with exceptional low-end, with 20Hz-20,000Hz frequency response. The built-in microphone and its 3button control panel allows for toggling between your favourite track and phone calls. Commenting on the newest category launch, Ashok Rajpal, Director Ambrane India says, “We take pride in our craftsmanship. And after delivering innovation through our various products, we are bringing our high-performing earphones keeping in mind the traveller’s convenience. Building the signature Ambrane sound, its cutting-edge technology with superior sound”