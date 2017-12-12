Ambrane Launches 30 new Audio products

In a world where every new audio device to hit the market sports the same basic shape, one speaker dared to reject the tube and embrace the cube. Ambrane expands its Audio range announces the launch of its Cube shaped speakers ‘BT 2000’ a block which promises to de-block your mind and routine with some soulful music.

True to its name, the Cube is a square-shaped wireless speaker with the design that compliments décor. The Cube speakers are compact & easy to carry, simply toss it in your bag and carry your own music in style. Keeping the young generation and our music lovers in mind Ambrane brings great pleasure of listening to music in the purest form – With cube don’t be tricked by its size!

The speakers can easily pair with your smartphone or any device with a Bluetooth connection and delivers high-quality audio with booming bass and shimmering treble. With 400mah battery and 5watts of power, extend your listening enjoyment for upto 6 hours of continuous music and 2.5 hours of playback within the range of 10m.

Commenting on the newest entrant, Mr. Gaurav Dureja, Director – Ambrane India says, “We are excited with our upcoming range of audio products. Each unique to shape and features, we have over 30 products in pipeline exclusive to the festive season. Headphones, Earphones and Speakers we have it all covered for you, competing features and price it’s time to add the touch of technology in your life”

Connectivity options include Bluetooth and AUX, which helps you enjoy all the songs available in your playlist. The product is available in shades of black and Blue, with all leading retail stores across India.