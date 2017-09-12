Ambrane Launches Smartwatch, ASW – 11

Ambrane further strengthens its presence in wearable Market with the launch of its latest ASW-11 Smartwatch. Pushing the boundaries of the traditional art of watch making along with the touch of Technology, the device not only shows you the time, but also has Bluetooth connectivity and doubles as a fitness tracker, allowing you to do so much more!

Scoring full in good looks, along with several advanced features built right into the watch, the smart watch, with its broad rubber strap and its sleek touchscreen, is an accessory worth flaunting. Designed with meticulous attention, the watch is everything minimal, elegant and style.

Do more than just check the time on this smartwatch. Truly multifunctional the smart watch boasts features that allow you to accept or reject the call or snooze an alarm. It also lets you set call or message reminders. The watch enables the user to create short reminders and to-do lists to manage your hectic schedule.

The watch puts the convenience of a smartphone and a fitness tracker at the flick of your wrist, allowing users to even track the daily fitness activities. Monitor your sleep patterns, steps in a day with pedometer or hydrate yourself when at work with Alerts which also includes sedentary reminder for your inactive lifestyle.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Dureja, Director Ambrane India Pvt. Ltd. says, “Very recently Ambrane entered the Wearables Market, however in a very short span of time, we have received a strong response from the Market. Our newest ‘ASW-11 Smartwatch’ is designed for the smarter needs of today’s generation. Devised for those on the go, this watch would replace your many expensive watches from the Case and also play the role of fitness tracker – Didn’t we say value for money? True testimony to it- Best in technology at Best prices”

With one touch Bluetooth connectivity, the smartwatch features a premium range of technology and an LCD display with higher resolution and better visibility without needing to recharge for days. When not connected to your smartphone, the smartwatch works as a standalone digital watch.