AMD Exhibits PC Innovation Leadership at Computex 2017

Commemorating 30 years in Taiwan, AMD showcased the power of its upcoming Ryzen and Radeon products during its press conference at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2017. The company delivered a series of never-before-seen product demonstrations, showed new Ryzen processor-based high-end gaming systems from top global OEMs, and announced launch timelines for several of its upcoming datacenter, prosumer, and consumer products.

“We celebrate 30 years of AMD in Taiwan at Computex this year with great momentum around our new high-performance computing and graphics products,” said AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. “At Computex we highlighted the next wave of AMD products that will come to market, including our upcoming EPYC family of processors for datacenters, high-end Radeon ‘Vega’-based graphics cards, and new AMD Ryzen Threadripper and Ryzen mobile processors. We were thrilled to be joined by customers and partners including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo to showcase their latest AMD Ryzen-powered PCs.”

At Computex 2017, AMD announced the worldwide launch date for EPYC, the new AMD family of high-performance processors for cloud-based and traditional on-premise datacenters, previously codenamed Naples, which will deliver the highly-successful “Zen” x86 processing engine scaling up to 32 physical cores. The first EPYC processor-based servers are scheduled to launch on June 20, 2017, with widespread support expected from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and channel partners, ushering in a new era for high-performance server processors and the datacenter. With its high core count, superior memory bandwidth, and unparalleled support for high-speed input/output (I/O) channels in a single chip, EPYC aims to revolutionize the dual-socket server market while simultaneously reshaping expectations for single-socket servers.

“Announcing the Acer Aspire GX-281 desktop with AMD Ryzen processors in late April, we are proud to be on the forefront of AMD’s new technology,” said Jerry Kao, president of IT Products Business at Acer. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with AMD to bring more exciting products to the market together.”

“Dell is excited to implement AMD Ryzen solutions in our new Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop and Computex d&i award winner, the Inspiron 27 7000 AIO,” said Ray Wah, senior vice president and general manager, Dell Consumer and Small Business Product Group. “Dell is committed to providing the best Ready for VR and PC Gaming solutions for all budgets and levels of play; AMD’s Ryzen processor delivers fast responsiveness and performance at a great price for gaming, VR and other computing needs.”