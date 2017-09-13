AMD Radeon Pro graphics powers AWS AppStream 2.0, available now

AMD and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have teamed up to deliver the next generation of virtualized applications. AWS’s AppStream 2.0 provides GPU-accelerated virtualized applications, from standard Windows productivity apps to robust design and engineering apps, powered by AMD Radeon Pro graphics.

Radeon Pro virtualized GPUs feature Multi-user GPU, the industry’s first and only hardware-based virtualization technology in a GPU, based on SR-IOV (Single Root I/O Virtualization). SR-IOV is a big deal for three reasons.

It features GPU scheduling logic in hardware helping to ensure better quality of service for users. It preserves the data integrity of Virtualized Machines (VM) and their application data through hardware-enforced memory isolation logic preventing one VM from being able to access another VM’s data, And it exposes all graphics functionality of the GPU to applications allowing for full virtualization support for not only graphics APIs like DirectX and OpenGL but also GPU compute APIs like OpenCL. The result is a highly performant, flexible and secure means of virtualizing applications.