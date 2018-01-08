AMD Redefines High-Performance Computing with New Processor and Graphics Products Preview at CES 2018

Building on the global enthusiasm generated in 2017 by Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics technology, AMD detailed its forthcoming roll-out plan for its new and next generation of high-performance computing and graphics products during an event in Las Vegas just prior to the opening of CES 2018. Alongside announcing the first desktop Ryzen processors with built-in Radeon Vega Graphics, AMD also detailed the full line up of Ryzen mobile APUs including the new Ryzen PRO and Ryzen 3 models, and provided a first look at the performance of its upcoming 12nm 2nd generation Ryzen desktop CPU expected to launch in April. In graphics, AMD announced the expansion of the “Vega” family with Radeon Vega Mobile and that its first 7nm product is planned to be a Radeon “Vega” GPU specifically built for machine learning applications.

“We successfully accomplished the ambitious goals we set for ourselves in 2017, reestablishing AMD as a high-performance computing leader with the introduction and ramp of 10 different product families,” said AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. “We are building on this momentum in 2018 as we make our strongest product portfolio of the last decade even stronger with new CPUs and GPUs that bring more features and more performance to a broad set of markets.”