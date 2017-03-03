AMD Ryzen 7 Desktop Processors High Performance Available

After four years and thousands of hours of development, AMD released the first three models of its highly anticipated, high-performance AMD Ryzen™ desktop processor. Strong demand for these new desktop CPUs drove record pre-orders from more than 180 global etailers and boutique OEMs throughout the week prior to launch. Now offered for purchase around the globe, Ryzen is the first processor based on the entirely new AMD “Zen” core microarchitecture, bringing leadership multi-core performance for PC gamers, creators, and hardware enthusiasts around the world.

“Today’s launch of Ryzen represents AMD at its best, delivering great products and innovation to the high-performance computing market,” said Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD. “With Ryzen 7 desktop processors, AMD delivers to PC gamers, prosumers and enthusiasts both the highest performance and the lowest power 8-core desktop PC processors, bringing the absolute best PC experience to millions of people.”

Alongside Ryzen 7 processors, AMD also announced the product specifications for two Ryzen 5 processors, and demonstrated the flagship Ryzen 5 1600X beating the flagship Intel Core i5 7600K by more than 60% in multi-threaded CPU testing.