AMD to Highlight New Products and PC Designs during Computex 2017 Press...

AMD to Highlight New Products and PC Designs during Computex 2017 Press Conference and Webcast

By NCN News Network -
59
0
SHARE
Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

AMD announced it will hold a press conference and live webcast during Computex 2017 in Taipei, Taiwan. The event will begin on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 10:00 AM local time / Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 07:30 AM. The one-hour event will feature appearances by AMD technology partners and updates on current and upcoming AMD products, including never-before-seen hardware demonstrations shown by AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su and Senior Vice President and General Manager, Computing and Graphics Business Group, Jim Anderson.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible on the AMD Computex webpage. A replay of the webcast can be accessed a few hours after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for one year after the event.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY