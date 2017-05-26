AMD to Highlight New Products and PC Designs during Computex 2017 Press Conference and Webcast

AMD announced it will hold a press conference and live webcast during Computex 2017 in Taipei, Taiwan. The event will begin on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 10:00 AM local time / Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 07:30 AM. The one-hour event will feature appearances by AMD technology partners and updates on current and upcoming AMD products, including never-before-seen hardware demonstrations shown by AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su and Senior Vice President and General Manager, Computing and Graphics Business Group, Jim Anderson.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible on the AMD Computex webpage. A replay of the webcast can be accessed a few hours after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for one year after the event.