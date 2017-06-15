Amkette Launches 4 Port Front & Back Seat Car Charger, PowerPro

Amkette announces the launch of ‘Power Pro Back Seat Car Charger’ exclusively designed for the needs of Indian customers on the move.

The smartly designed, high-speed in-car charger comes with 4 USB ports (2 Front and 2 Back), all with enough power to charge even the most demanding devices – rapidly. 2 Rapid USB ports connected with a 1.8m (6 feet) cable extends to the backseat passengers comfortably and the simple and neat design can either be clipped to the seat or stuck to the centre console.

The design is compact, easy-to-use and portable providing full power at all times. The Power Pro charger gets its name from the two dedicated USB ports which allow you to charge four gadgets simultaneously, while you’re on the move. These gadgets can be your smartphone, a navigation device, an Mp3 player or a tablet or your portable speakers.