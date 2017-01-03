AnG India launches 720P Wireless Alarm Camera and Wireless PIR Detector with Door & Window Sensor

AnG India Ltd., India’s leading electronic security solution specialists announces the first ever launch of its new 720P Wireless Alarm Camera and Wireless PIR Detector with Door & Window Sensor.

Home Automation Camera series AnG 1099x is one of its kind which can be paired with an app to remotely view as well as move the camera with pan and tilt options. With its 180 degree view it can be moved from left to right for enhanced viewing pleasure. It has high quality two way voice communications as with internal storage for footage recording. It supports 32G TF Cards and has monitoring advantage over IoS, Android, computer monitor, Microsoft certification plug-in with no virus risk. This Home automation camera series supports 32 Channel Wifi alarm sensors and one key arming and disarming, UID scan technology, Amazon cloud PnP service, Plug and Play technology.

Commenting on the launch, Pulkit Punj, Director at AnG India Ltd. said, “With the launch of this new Home Automation camera series we plan to deliver supreme quality of surveillance solution to our customers to automate their homes and monitor it from afar. The camera itself is distinctive, with digital pan, tilt, and zoom functions, plus sharp night vision and a two-way audio feature that enables users to speak to whoever is under the eyes of the camera. Homeowners can now have a peace of mind with the live video monitoring feed and check home status online through their mobile devices. This is the complete solution of wireless sensors and a real-time monitoring tool.”