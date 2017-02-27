ASRock Launches a New Era of Performance with AMD Ryzen Motherboards

ASRock is pleased to announce the launch of its series of AMD AM4 socket based X370 and B350 motherboards – celebrating AMD’s return to the CPU arena with the all-new, high-performance Ryzen processor.

ASRock has created distinctive X370 motherboards to match all your needs, with unique features and a full range of products for gamers, power users, tech geeks and even DIY beginners. The world’s first AMD x370 motherboard with ultra-fast 5Gb/s LAN support, ASRock’s Fatal1ty X370 Professional Gaming motherboard is endorsed by professional gaming legend, Johnathan “Fatal1ty” Wendel. The built-in Aquantia 5Gb/s LAN is no need to upgrade cables – just plug in existing Cat 5e cables with 5Gb/s switching hub, and you can instantly get 5x more network capacity. The IR digital PWM 16 phase power supply design ensures rock solid stability and consistent performance, even with power-hungry loading scenarios. ASRock’s signature PCI-E Steel Slots feature extra enhanced quality that prevent signal interference affecting graphics cards, ensuring glitch-free gaming and heavy graphics cards to be well installed. Key on-board features include 802.11ac WiFi, and the gamer’s must-have audio solution, Creative SoundBlaster Cinema 3, to enhance gaming sound with stunning audio realism, intuitive positional accuracy, punch and dynamics.