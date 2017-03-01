ASRock Launches AMD Ryzen Motherboards

ASRock announces its series of AMD AM4 socket based X370 and B350 motherboards – celebrating AMD’s return to the CPU arena with the all-new, high-performance Ryzen™ processor. ASRock has created distinctive X370 motherboards to match all your needs, with unique features and a full range of products for gamers, power users, tech geeks and even DIY beginners.

The world’s first AMD x370 motherboard with ultra-fast 5Gb/s LAN support, ASRock’s Fatal1ty X370 Professional Gaming motherboard is endorsed by professional gaming legend, Johnathan “Fatal1ty” Wendel. The built-in Aquantia 5Gb/s LAN is no need to upgrade cables – just plug in existing Cat 5e cables with 5Gb/s switching hub, and you can instantly get 5x more network capacity. The IR digital PWM 16 phase power supply design ensures rock solid stability and consistent performance, even with power-hungry loading scenarios. ASRock’s signature PCI-E Steel Slots feature extra enhanced quality that prevent signal interference affecting graphics cards, ensuring glitch-free gaming and heavy graphics cards to be well installed. Key on-board features include 802.11ac WiFi, and the gamer’s must-have audio solution, Creative SoundBlaster Cinema 3, to enhance gaming sound with stunning audio realism, intuitive positional accuracy, punch and dynamics.

ASRock’s X370 Taichi aims to provide all the features that are most in demand amongst mainstream users. This motherboard is carefully crafted to offer optimum IR 16 power phase design without the price hit of more exotic features. The Hyper BCLK Engine II external clock chip supports BCLK overclocking, provides a wider range of frequencies and more precise clock waveforms, allowing any user to get most from their CPU investment with precise, stable overclocking. The motherboard supports dual M.2 modules for ultra-fast SSD storage performance – including a PCIe Gen3 x4 Ultra M.2 interface that pushes data transfer speeds up to 32Gb/s and is compatible with ASRock’s U.2 Kit for installing some of the world’s fastest U.2 PCIe Gen3 x4 SSDs. Expansion and connectivity options are almost unlimited, with USB 3.1 Type-A and Type-C and 6 USB 3.0 sockets, on board 802.11ac WiFi, and built-in new generation audio technology, Purity Sound 4.

The ASRock X370 Killer SLI/ac offers a powerful range of features at a very attractive price. Stunning features include SLI and CrossFireX support, with ASRock’s new SLI HB bridge, on board 802.11ac WiFi, reversible Type-C USB, dual M.2 modules for ultra-fast SSD storage performance at up to 32Gb/s, and IR digital PWM 12 phase power supply design for stable, reliable performance. As well as supporting Ryzen CPUs, this board also offers full support, including HDMI output, for the economical AMD A-Series APUs with built-in graphics.