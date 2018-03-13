ASRock Rack to Showcase Its Rapid Innovation of Storage Server Solutions at CloudFest 2018

The driving forces of cloud services and big data analytics have sparked a new wave of innovations for the cloud computing server industry. At CloudFest 2018 taking place from March 13 to 15 at Europa-Park, Rust, Germany, ASRock Rack specializing in high performance and high-efficiency server technology will showcase its latest 4U100-C612 storage server featuring 4U 100-bay extremely high density and large storage capacity for hosting business.

To showcase the complete server storage solution at CloudFest 2018 in booth #H06, ASRock Rack will highlight the 1U12XL-C622 RPSU barebone system, ideal for scale out high performance storage data warehousing or virtualized hosting environments. Moreover, visitors will also learn the brand new 2ULM-C622 Rackmount barebone system featuring L-shaped motherboards, designed to meet the needs for cloud computing and virtualization of enterprises environments.

Optimized for massive data capacity and hyper-scale cloud datacenter storage applications, the 4U100-C612 storage sever features efficient computing power with the latest Intel® Xeon processor E5 series and supports industry leading storage density with 100x 3.5″ hard drive bays from chassis backplane and 2x 2.5″ hard drive bays from MB, aiming to offer customers a flexible way to max out storage and space.

Based on the flexible design of 12x multi-function hot-swappable bays for 3.5″ or 2.5″ SATA/SAS HDDs/SSDs and equipped with a 700W high efficiency redundant power supplies for outstanding power savings, ASRock Rack’s 1U12XL-C622 RPSU barebone system with optimized scalable performance and storage in high-density is perfect for Web 2.0 cloud datacenter storage.

Powered by Intel Xeon Scalable processors, the brand new 2ULM-C622 server barebone system, featuring mezzanine cards with network and storage scalability, 24 DIMM slots for large memory capacity, and L-shaped motherboard design offering sufficient CRPS and space saving, is the best server barebone choice for complex cloud computing and virtualization environments.