ASRock X370 Taichi is Crowned With TweakTown Best Performance Award

The long awaited ASRock AMD AM4 socket motherboards surely stormed the market with ease right after its launch. The stunning performance and feature filled peripherals meet all the expectation of those power hungry geeks around the world. To top all of that, ASRock’s X370 Taichi motherboard has been proudly given a “Best Performance” award by TweakTown!

The powerful and feature filled Taichi series motherboard has always been the best choice for mainstream users, X370 Taichi is not an exception, Steven Bassiri, the editor of TweakTown loves its excellent 16 power phase design with IR digital PWM, Dual-Stack MOSFET, 60A power chokes, and Nichicon 12K capacitors which can provide the best solid power delivery 24/7. He also loves the two M.2 slots design while others only have one.

There’s a lot more to love about X370 Taichi, Hyper BCLK Engine II provides a wider range of frequencies and more precise clock waveforms to sustain extreme yet stable overclocking. It also equipped with 10 SATA3 ports for storage, USB 3.1 connector contains both type-A & C and 6 USB 3.0 sockets for expansion, onboard 802.11ac WiFi and a built in new generation audio technology Purity Sound 4, ASRock’s X370 Taichi is undoubtedly the best all-rounder to meet users various needs.