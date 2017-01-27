ASRock Z270 Extreme4 & Fatal1ty Z270 Gaming-ITX/ac

Ever since the launch of the new 200 Series motherboards with unbeatable features, ASRock’s new boards have been the spotlight of attention throughout the global market. Just a few days ago, ASRock defeats its counterparts and wins 2017 MUST HAVE Best Value and Recommended Awards with our new Z270 Extreme4 and Fatal1ty Z270 Gaming-ITX/ac from the globally respected IT media, TweakTown.

Only the best hardware product that deserves praise and recommendation. Editor of TweakTown, Steven Bassiri highly recognized ASRock’s two boards and pointed out on the review articles.

“If you’re looking for a mixture of premium features and unique aesthetics at a very fair price point, the ASRock Z270 Extreme4 might be the right motherboard for you.”

“Loaded to the brim with the latest features and some very impressive overclocking abilities, ASRock’s Fatal1ty Z270 Gaming-ITX/ac is one of the best Z270 mini-ITX motherboards on the market.”

Enthusiasts and tech geeks will appreciate the new Super Alloy and English Alphabet Design not just as an ordinary facelift on this Z270 Extreme4 motherboard. As usual, ASRock keeps innovation flowing with heaps of next generation technologies, such as Dual Ultra M.2 PCIe Gen3 x4 sockets for insanely fast Intel Optane Memory SSDs, PCI-E Steel Slots that ensure heavy graphics cards to be well-installed in the PCI-E. And then there’s also RGB LED Lighting, Intel Gigabit LAN, a M.2 Key E socket for connecting WiFi network, Dual USB 3.1 Type-A plus Type-C and a free bundled SLI HB Bridge. Even the onboard audio has been upgraded to Purity Sound4, which is guaranteed to bring eargasms.

Unlike most so called gaming motherboards that are only decorated with fancy color schemes, ASRock Fatal1ty Z270 Gaming-ITX/ac is a genuine gaming motherboard designed by gamers for gamers. Underneath its stylish appearance lies plentiful features for instance, Intel Thunderbolt 3 40Gb/s connector that supports USB PD 2.0 charging up to 12V@3V (36W), 2T2R 802.11 WiFi Dual-Band Network, Creative Sound Blaster Cinema3 audio to serve the pickiest ears, Gaming Armor and Key Master. Plus gamers also get PCI-E Steel Slots as well as Ultra M.2 32Gb/s slots to experience the ultimate storage performance with Intel’s latest Optane Memory modules. It’s a real steal for anyone.