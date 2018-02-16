Astrum Unveils First True Wireless Earphone

Astrum introduces its newest ‘True Wireless Earphone’ that offers good sound, build quality and noise reduction that can survive a strenuous workout to casual listening, it’s got it all covered.

The earphone stands testimony to ‘True Wireless’ with no strings attached. It’s ‘one size fits all’ design along with the ear hooks gives the earphones a firm grip around the ear making it ideal for all rigorous sporting activity. Designed with IPX5 Water resistance, choose between experiencing isolation or hear the world around using Hear Through technology.

Its Bluetooth technology enables the user to connect the earbuds to any smart device. No more plug your devices to listen to music or deal with annoying cords. The tiny earbuds also comes, with a built-in mic that supports Touch Interface to control music & Hands-free calls.

With superb sound quality and a seamless device pairing up to 10m range, tune into music without worries with 2.5 hours of playback time and 12 hours of stand-by time on a single charge. With recharge on the go (casing is 2-in-1 which functions both as Case and also as a charging station), experience great sound with bass enriched yet balanced earphones.

Commenting on the newest launch, Mr. Kumar, CEO – Astrum says “The Wireless freedom, is now truly achieved. We are excited with the launch of our latest in India, portable and lightweight with no compromise in sound it adapts to your dynamic lifestyle”

Supporting the Multi-function connectivity, with Twin Mode; use 2 earbuds simultaneously, or you can share the same music with someone via Single mode: choose the right one or the left one, each Bluetooth earphone can connect with two Bluetooth devices simultaneously.

With free bundled Comply ear hooks and a host of ear fins, Astrum ensures a secure and comfortable fit. Weighing mere 50g the product is compact enough to fit in your pocket or Make up pouch with ease – remain untangled forever!