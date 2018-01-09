Astrum unveils super Slim Bluetooth Speaker, ST150

Astrum announces its newest Super Slim Bluetooth Speaker- ST150.The newest ST 150 nails everything a Bluetooth Speaker should be – Its Loud, yet detailed. Portable but still incredibly durable, a perfect balance between sound, features and price.

A small speaker that raises the Bar. Ergonomically designed at 450g and supremely portable to the extent of sliding in your pocket, the speaker is powered by 10w that gives you excellent sound quality, coming together to offer shockproof and dustproof peace of mind. Its surprisingly big sound with beautiful bass audible up to 10 meters of the range is certainly personable.

Listen to the much-loved playlist for up to 4 hours of playback with 700mah Li-ion Polymer battery backup. With excellent sound quality to boot, the speaker punches well above its weight, playing loudly and distortion free. With 360 degree surround sound profile, the speaker defies its size, pumping out balanced audio full of bass, layered with mids and highs that don’t distort.

Speaking on the newest addition ST150, Manoj Kumar Panasari, CEO of Astrum Electronics said, “We are thrilled with the line ups we have in the Audio category for 2018. Our range of speakers, with the latest ST150 shall redefine the category in India, packing some serious thunder from its modest frame”

Connectivity options include Bluetooth and AUX, for an all-round solid performance. Paired with a stylish out cover, the product is available in shades of black and white, with all leading retail stores across India.