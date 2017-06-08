ASUS Announces Chromebook Flip C213

ASUS announced Chromebook Flip C213, a rugged Chrome OS-powered laptop specially designed for use in educational environments, featuring a versatile, 360°-flippable 11.6-inch touchscreen display and more than 12 hours of battery life. With a service-friendly modular design and robust construction that exceeds military standards for durability, Chromebook Flip C213 offers educational users a tough, reliable and powerful laptop that is easy to use, manage and repair.

Chromebook Flip C213 enables users and organizations to enjoy the full benefits of Chrome OS, including a comprehensive range of Google apps and cloud services for the business and education sectors, such as G Suite, Google Classroom and the Google Cloud Platform.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C213 is designed with a busy classroom environment in mind, so it’s the ideal laptop for education, offering outstanding durability and versatility for seamless learning. Chromebook Flip C213 has been rigorously tested to pass military-grade durability tests, ensuring that it can easily withstand the physical stresses of use in education environments. Tests include dropping the laptop from 1.2 meters and subjecting its all-metal 360°-degree hinge to 40,000 open-and-close cycles.

Rugged internal construction is combined with an external wraparound, reinforced rubber “bumper” that protects the chassis and reinforced I/O ports from minor knocks and scrapes. The all-metal 360° hinges are covered with strong zinc-alloy caps, and the body has two special grip areas strategically located to reduce the chances of dropping Chromebook Flip C213 when carrying it.

The ergonomic, spill-proof keyboard has 2.0mm key-travel for more accurate typing and a better feel. It can resist accidental spills of up to 66cc of liquid, giving students and teachers additional peace of mind.

Chromebook C213 features an 11.6-inch touchscreen display that is designed to be clear and bright in any environment. Two versions of the display are available, satisfying different usage requirements: One is protected with a covering of tough, scratch-resistant Corning® Gorilla®Glass, and it supports an optional stylus incorporating Wacom EMR technology for intuitive and natural painting, sketching and handwriting input. The other version features an anti-glare finish that ensures it is easy on the eyes when indoors and also easy to view in sunlight — making it ideal for outdoor projects.

The 360°-flippable display with its stepless any-position hinge makes ASUS Chromebook Flip C213 exceptionally versatile, offering multiple usage modes. These modes include laptop, tent, stand and tablet modes — or anything in between — making it suitable for a wide range of scenarios, such as group projects or collaborative study.

Chromebook Flip C213 features dual cameras: a 5MP rear camera for high-resolution photos and videos, and an HD front camera for video calls.

With a 46Wh battery designed to deliver more than 12 hours of continuous use, Chromebook Flip C213 minimizes the need for recharging during the normal school day, making it the ideal laptop for use in the classroom, in locations with limited availability of power sources, or for field trips.

To minimize downtime and lower the total cost of ownership (TCO), and to reduce the burden on IT resources, ASUS Chromebook Flip C213 is designed for easy field servicing. Its modular construction enables IT staff to replace key components — including the keyboard, touchpad, battery, motherboard or display panel — in a few simple steps, using a minimum number of tools.