ASUS celebrates Christmas and New Year with Winter Carnival offer

To celebrate Christmas and New Year 2017, ASUS announced two new exciting offers on all its consumer PC products including notebooks, desktops & AIO PCs (All-in-one) which will add to the festivities of end users. The offer period will be between 20th December 2016 and 27th January 2017 across India.

As a part of the scheme, the company has offered an attractive ‘0% interest and 0% processing fees’ on purchases through EMI with Bajaj Finance across all its consumer PC products. Asus has also offered an ‘Extended Warranty Pack’ where the customers can have a peace of mind with up to 3 year warranty extension.

Peter Chang, Regional Head – South Asia & Country Manager – System Business Group – ASUS India, said, “We would like to thank all our customers for their tremendous support throughout the year and this is the right time to showcase our appreciation. With No interest on finance based purchases and extended warranty, we truly believe that this offer will delight our customers in their holiday and New Year shopping. On behalf of Asus, I would like to wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy new year!”