ASUS inaugurates first Exclusive Service Centre in Assam

After receiving an overwhelming response for its products in the country, ASUS inaugurated its first Exclusive Service Centre (ESC) in Ulubari, Guwahati, Assam. ASUS’ consumer-first approach and aims to give consumers a hassle-free after-sales experience.

North East is one of the strongest markets for ASUS and Zenfone has received good response with consumer. The recently launched Zenfone 3 Max series has gained maximum traction in the market. With the view to enhance user experience and drive consumer delight, Asus has launched the exclusive service center.

Located in Ulubari, the ESC is easily accessible and will provide timely and efficient services to consumers, allowing them to experience ASUS products for longer durations. The centre will have manpower of5-7 employees to assist customers, thus, ensuring quality support and individual attention to each user. The ASUS ESC will cater to a wide range of ASUS products ranging from smartphones, Notebook, TAB, Desktop, All-in-one, Motherboards and VGA, ensuring that consumers using products from different portfolios are engaged with. The centre spans over 1000 Sq ft. in area providing sufficient space to the visiting customers and giving them the opportunity to resolve their service queries in a convenient fashion.

Commenting on the inauguration of the ASUS Exclusive Service Centre, Pankaj Kar–East Regional Manager – Mobile& Branch Head, Guwahati for ASUS India said, “We are excited to inaugurate the state’s first Exclusive Service Centre in Guwahati. With this, we embark on a journey of a renewed commitment to ensure instantaneous service to our respected customers across devices from just one touch point. We will further ensure that the newly launched centre will help us to connect with our users better. We will plan to launch more such quality service centers in different locations across NE in near future.”

ASUS has been steadily expanding the presence of its service centres in metropolitan cities and Tier 2 &3 markets alike. We have 200 active service centers and 12 (including Assam) exclusive service centers all over India. Also, we offer easily PUR (pickup and return) services for customer’s convenience by contact on the toll free number – 18002090365.