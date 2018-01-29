ASUS Named a 2018 Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader

ASUS announced that it has been named as a 2018 Top 100 Global Technology Leader by Thomson Reuters. The inaugural program identifies the tech industry’s most operationally sound and financially successful organizations, echoing the prominent position of the company in the tech industry as a leading brand that continues to deliver excellent products and services.

This study — the industry’s first holistic assessment of today’s leading tech companies — utilizes a 28-point data-driven algorithm to objectively identify organizations with fortitude for the future in today’s complex business environment. The patent-pending methodology, developed by the Thomson Reuters Boston Innovation Lab, is based on eight principle pillars of performance: Financial, Management and Investor Confidence, Risk and Resilience, Legal Compliance, Innovation, People and Social Responsibility, Environmental Impact, and Reputation. These companies are those whose final scores across the pillars outshine over 5,000 other technology companies around the world.

“Tech companies operate at warp speed confronting competitive, regulatory, legal, financial, supply chain and myriad other business challenges. Oftentimes, their financial success overshadows operational integrity, making it difficult to identify those organizations with true fortitude for future success,” said Alex Paladino, global managing director of the Thomson Reuters Technology Practice Group. “With the Top 100 Global Tech Leaders, we’ve identified the unique data points that embody technology industry leadership in the 21st century; congratulations to the companies that made the list.”