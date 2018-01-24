ASUS Ranked As One of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies

ASUS announced its honourable recognition as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies. The company has been ranked as a leading enterprise in the Computers category, reaffirming its leading position in the industry as a strong brand that continues to deliver excellent products and services.

Fortune collaborated with its partner Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation. Beginning with a universe of about 1500 candidates, the 1000 largest US companies were ranked by revenue, along with non-US companies in Fortune’s Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. The highest-revenue companies in each industry were then selected, totalling 680 in 29 countries. The top-rated companies were picked from that pool of 680; the executives who voted work at the companies in that group.

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.