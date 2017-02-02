ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) unveils Strix GL553 compact gaming notebook at IGS 2017

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced the launch of its latest compact gaming powerhouse – ROG Strix GL553 in India. The ultralight gaming notebook was a part of the product line-up showcased at CES® 2017. The 15.6-inch notebook features a distinct ASUS ROG gamer styling and is available at a starting price point of INR 94990. The company also plans to showcase the notebook at its Bangalore ROG Store launch scheduled later this month.

GL553 delivers powerful gaming performance accelerated by a 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with discrete NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti/1050 graphics for flawless gaming visuals. GL553 also offers a gamer-friendly keyboard powered by ASUS Aura with four distinct lighting areas for incredible gaming experiences in the dark, up to 32GB DDR4 plus 30-key rollover and positive 2.5mm key travel. The Cooling Overboost feature offers flexible fan speeds for custom control and better system stability.

The outer cover is stylishly brushed black aluminum with an illuminated ROG logo. The notebook is cooled by a state-of-the-art intelligent Cooling Overdrive system which gives customized fan speeds for better user-centric thermal management. Other gaming features include ROG’s latest Game Center, Audio Wizard and GameFirst IV networking technologies.

Peter Chang, Regional Head – South Asia & Country Manager – System Business Group – ASUS India commented, “The product is aimed at the young professionals who enjoy regular-through-heavy gaming sessions and premium entertainment when on the go, and in their spare time. In order to ensure this, we included a powerful, yet efficient set of hardware into a highly portable device that is easy on the battery as well.”

At its heart lies the ASUS NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (VD) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti (VE). NVidia’s latest ‘Pascal’ generation of graphics cards turn the idea of ‘slower’ notebook graphics cards entirely on its head – the GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti are both clocked higher than their respective desktop products, yet draw lower power. The notebook possesses features that make it great for entertainment, appealing gamer-centric keyboard design and a terrific gaming software package.