ASUS Unveils VivoBook Max X541, 3rd Gen Mainstream Notebook in India

ASUS unveiled and announced the availability of its Third generation high-performance mainstream notebook – VivoBook Max X541/A541. The laptop is powered by latest 7th generation Intel Core i3 processors with faster 4GB DDR4 RAM running at 2400 MHz (expandableto12GB). One of the major highlights of the notebook is the Ergonomic & specially designed gaming grade Chiclet keyboard with 2.3mm key travel distance for delivering great typing experience. The touch pad is 11% larger than those found on similarly sized laptops and features palm rejection technology for precise input.

Equipped with ASUS SonicMaster audio technology, a mixture of hardware, software and tuning forms the main source for its clear & immersive sound delivery. The AudioWizard Technology help users optimize settings for any kind of audio while the intuitive user interface fits in actual usage scenarios. It also features twin 3W speakers with 24cc sound chambers, and a special transmission line design to provide rich, deep bass and distinct vocals. Designed for daily computing, the stylish ASUS VivoBook Max comes in a multitude of expressive colors and textured finishes to make sure you stand out from the crowd. It also Features a Full HD Display for twice the visual clarity as compared to traditional HD Panels, marking a first in the segment. With the 15.6-inch crisp Full HD antiglare display and weighing only 1.9 kg, the lightweight notebook is particularly suited for first time notebook buyers who need a reliable notebook, yet at an affordable price.

The notebook is stylish with five distinct brushed finish and expressive colors with unique colour gradation, namely Chocolate brown, Red, Silver gradient, Aqua Blue and white. With reversible USB Type C connectivity, VivoBook Max is ready for future technologies with ease of use and 5 Gbps data transfer speeds. The notebook has a USB 3.1, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, VGA and HDMI ports that seamlessly connect with external monitors, projectors, television sets, Storage devices etc. ASUS Splendid EyeCare mode reduces the amount of harmful blue light emitted from the screen by up to 30%, protecting your eyes and reducing the chance of tired eyes when viewing in low-light environments.

The VivoBook Max also brags about ASUS Splendid Technology, which provides three different picture modes for various scenarios like for example, eye care mode, normal mode and vivid mode. Additionally, users can also customize these settings to their personal preferences. The SuperBatt technology in the notebook provides three times longer battery life span, which is a great feature improving the overall durability of the Battery. Furthermore, it boasts of ASUS Tru2life video technology – video tuning software that provides 200% sharper visuals delivering better contrast and clarity.