Atos announced Acquisition of Engage ESM

Atos announces the acquisition of Engage ESM, a leading provider in the enterprise-service management sector and a Service Now Gold Services Partner. This acquisition will enable Atos to offer enterprise and emerging customers an enhanced portfolio of cloud-based service-management solutions and further solidifies the position of Atos as Europe’s number one brand in IT and digital services. Atos is a Service Now Gold Sales Partner.

Eric Grall, Executive Vice-President and Head of Atos Infrastructure & Data Management division said: “The acquisition of Engage ESM is an additional step towards our 2019 Ambition and our commitment to help our customers with all their digital transformation needs. It will also enhance the technological strengths and skills of our Digital Transformation Factory, notably in the field of the Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud.”

Mat Middleton, CEO of Engage ESM said: “This is an exciting development for everyone at Engage ESM, as well as for our customers across EMEA and the US. I am convinced that Atos is a perfect cultural and technological fit for the accelerated growth of the business and with such strong synergies we will be able to offer our customers even more value.”

Joe McKenna, co-founder & Executive Director of Engage ESM added: “I’m delighted that our staff will be joining an organization that shares our same passion for the development and growth of its employees and am looking forward to the enhanced opportunities this new chapter will bring”.

Operating globally with £17m in revenues and c. 140 employees, the majority of whom are based in the UK, Engage ESM consultants are among the most experienced in the world. In addition, the Company has demonstrated a strong capability in hiring, training, and retaining new consultants across their ESM practices. The transaction has been closed on December 30th 2016.