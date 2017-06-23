Atul Gupta Received Illustrious Brand Award

Recently, Atul Gupta, Director, Rx Infotech Pvt. Ltd. received illustrious brand Award by Mail Today. As on ode to these Indian brands that have been making a difference in the Indian Market, Mail Today planned to bring out a feature coupled with an exclusive event to honor the brands that have made India Proud.

The Make in India Initiative has been riding high on success; Various Foreign Brands are making huge investment in the country to set up their manufacturing units & contributing in the economy growth. The Indian brands have been equally active in expanding their footprints & showing great inspirations to the startups. The home­grown brands have been on the forefront of development in terms of production, exports and employment, giving tough competition to their international counterparts and contributing heavily to India’s GDP.

Rx Infotech was incepted in 1998 as the most promising distributor, supplier, importer and of best in class accessories, add ons and spares to enhance working on a laptop/desktop/servers. It is the only place to get everything about spares and accessories under one roof.